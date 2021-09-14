Detroit consent agreement

-
Detroit city officials are struggling to come up with a unified response to Governor Snyder’s decision to appoint an emergency financial manager.They now…
We should know more about Detroit’s grim financial situation on Tuesday.That’s when Governor Snyder is expected to receive a long-awaited report on the…
Detroit can just barely avoid running out of cash this fiscal year--if it implements some key measures.That’s what the city’s finance officials told its…
Mayor Dave Bing, with the support of six city council members, has ousted Detroit’s top city lawyer, Krystal Crittendon.Crittendon, a controversial figure…
A preliminary state review of Detroit’s finances says “financial reporting problems” make it difficult to know where things actually stand.The report was…
Detroit’s march toward a state-appointed emergency financial manager appeared to speed up Monday, as State Treasurer Andy Dillon announced his intention…
Efforts to resolve a dispute that’s pushed Detroit to the brink of financial crisis flopped again on Monday.Mayor Dave Bing called a special meeting with…
Detroit mayor Dave Bing says he’ll resort to mandated employee furlough days before letting the city go broke.The city is facing a likely $18 million cash…
Detroit mayor Dave Bing says the Detroit City Council has pushed the city to the brink of another cash crisis.The Council voted Tuesday to reject a…
Without major changes, it looks like the proposal to turn Detroit’s Belle Isle into a state park doesn’t have a shot with the Detroit City Council.City…