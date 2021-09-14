detroit corruption

-
DETROIT - A three-judge panel will hear former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's appeal for a new trial. Documents show oral arguments are scheduled for…
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s co-defendent and city contractor Bobby Ferguson was sentenced to 21 years in prison today after being convicted on…
DETROIT (AP) - The ex-technology chief for Detroit's public libraries and two former business contractors are charged in a $1.4 million bribe and kickback…
DETROIT (AP) - Ex-convict and ex-Detroit City Council member Monica Conyers is working at an auto body shop while serving the remainder of her federal…
DETROIT (AP) - Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is behind bars for the weekend for violating parole in a 2008 conviction that bounced him from…
A judge says the names and hometowns of jurors will only be known by lawyers in the upcoming corruption trial of former Detroit Mayor Kwame…
At 6:30 AM Tuesday, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will once again be a free man. A judge sentenced Kilpatrick to prison for a probation violation…
This Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that may determine if police officers have an expectation of privacy when they…
Update 6:54 p.m.: Here's some video of the release of the indictments from the Detroit News: Update 4:28 p.m.: Barbara McQuade, the U.S. Attorney in…