Detroit crime

-
Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and other federal law enforcement officials say federal agents are coming to Detroit to help fight violent…
-
Violent crime is still trending down in Detroit, according to preliminary numbers issued by the Detroit Police Department on Friday.Police Chief James…
-
The Trump Administration unveiled a new initiative aimed at tackling crime in some of the country’s most violent cities in Detroit on Wednesday.U.S.…
-
The U.S. Justice Department is adding more prosecutors in Michigan.U.S. attorneys in Detroit and Grand Rapids say they'll benefit from the government's…
-
June is national Gun Violence Awareness Month, and people from across metro Detroit kicked it off with a “Wear Orange” rally in front of the Spirit of…
-
Detroit leaders say violent crime is trending downward in the city, a fact Mayor Mike Duggan and law enforcement officials touted Thursday as they…
-
Heather Ann Thompson has been in the news recently because of the success of her new book, Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and its…
-
Turn on the TV news in metro Detroit, and you're bound to catch the latest story about a shooting, a stabbing, or some other tragic story about another…
-
In what officials call an effort towards greater transparency, the city of Detroit launched a website that offers access to many government documents that…
-
Detroit may have wrapped up 2014 with the fewest number of homicides in decades.The end-of-year crime data is still preliminary.But Detroit police…