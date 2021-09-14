-
Today on Stateside, a vicious dog attack leaves Detroit residents wondering whether the city has the ability to control dangerous animals. Plus, a film…
-
A quick internet search on pit bull dogs and attacks will reveal some pretty awful stories in Michigan.In July, for example, we heard about a 71-year-old…
-
Detroit Dog Rescue say it’s running the first-no kill shelter in the city.Executive director Kristina Rinaldi says between its shelter and foster…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Some Michigan Humane Society staffers will be spending the night in doghouses as part of an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of…
-
As we continue our Seeking Change series, Michigan Radio’s Christina Shockley spoke with Daniel "Hush" Carlisle, co-founder of Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR).…
-
The Detroit Dog Rescue, an organization devoted to Detroit’s estimated 50,000 stray dogs got a huge boost to start the New Year.Detroit Dog Rescue…