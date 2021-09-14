Detroit Elections

-
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan scored a significant win against challengers to his third term in office last night. He won more than 70% of the vote.Challenger…
-
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey have formed what they call a “partnership” to help run Detroit’s November…
-
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers says Detroit needs help from the Michigan Secretary of State to make sure the November election runs smoothly.This…
-
Wayne County is switching up the way it will report real-time results for Tuesday’s election. Officials say the county will bypass its usual website…
-
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers heard what went wrong with the county’s election results website last Tuesday, as questions and concerns linger about…
-
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers wants to know what went wrong with the county’s election website during last week’s primary.The board is expected to…
-
A Detroit group called Citizens for Detroit's Future announced Wednesday that they will sponsor a ballot initiative to change the city’s charter to add…
-
Detroit’s partial recount of the November 7 general election is over.The recount didn’t change the results of any races, but it did highlight some issues…
-
Detroit’s election re-count carried on through a second day Wednesday.Election workers are recounting just over 41,000 ballots cast in the November 7th…
-
The candidate who narrowly lost his bid to become Detroit city clerk says he’ll ask for a recount of some votes cast in this month’s election.Garlin…