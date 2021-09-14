-
Movement Music Festival, formerly known as DEMF, returns to Detroit this Memorial Day weekend. The event, now in its 19th year, draws electronic music…
-
Electronic music fans from around the world are getting ready for the Movement Electronic Music Festival that hits downtown Detroit on Memorial Day…
-
There was another plot turn in the long story of Detroit's struggles yesterday.A federal bankruptcy judge looked at all the evidence and declared, yep,…
-
Michigan has a history of some pretty sweet music. One surprising genre that is Pure Michigan is techno. The art form was invented by three young men from…
-
Detroit was alive this weekend with the deep thumping bass of electronic dance music and flashing bright light shows.Movement 2013 drew crowds to Hart…
-
Some people went north, or headed to the pools for the Memorial Weekend, others danced the weekend away at the Movement: Detroit Electronic Music Festival…
-
The Detroit electronic music festival comes to Detroit for the 13th year. Today, the festival is known as the "Movement Electronic Music Festival" and the…