-
Detroit has illegally collected millions of dollars in parking ticket fines since 2014, according to a federal lawsuit filed last week.In April 2014,…
-
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recently made some significant claims against the city's former Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr. Duggan accused Orr and his team of…
-
Detroit Public Schools could soon return under the control of an elected school board and become debt-free if Gov. Snyder signs the bailout package…
-
When voters went to the ballot to kill the Emergency Manager Law, the state legislature responded in the lame duck session by passing a new emergency…
-
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss the latest polls for Michigan’s governor and U.S.Senate races, Detroit’s decision to keep…
-
Eighteen months is how long emergency managers are allowed to stay in power under Michigan's emergency management law. It has now been 18 months that…
-
Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr was in Lansing today. He testified before the newly-formed House committee on Detroit's recovery and Michigan's…
-
Even before Detroit got itself an emergency manager and became the biggest city in American history to declare bankruptcy, the headlines and images coming…
-
On the one-year anniversary of his appointment, Detroit’s emergency manager spoke about the latest developments in the city's bankruptcy in a speech at…
-
Detroit’s bankruptcy process, like this long and dreadful winter, is unlikely to end anytime soon. While it is still officially a “fast-track” bankruptcy,…