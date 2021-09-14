-
A Detroit family facing eviction after apparently being scammed by a fake landlord has been given a reprieve of sorts.The group Detroit Eviction Defense…
State officials say evictions in Michigan in September and October were about half what they were during the same time period last year.That's after the…
Monday was the first day in five months that Detroit’s 36th district court could start hearing eviction cases—though according to the court, hearings on…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that placed a statewide moratorium on evictions lapsed on July 16th. A week later, federal unemployment…
Community organizations in Detroit are worried about Detroit residents facing evictions as a result of COVID-19. Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not extend…
Update: 8:15 a.m. Friday, June 12: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is extending a ban on evictions through the rest of June for tenants and mobile home owners. The…
A Detroit woman is fighting to win back her home of 40 years.Wayne County foreclosed on Mary Sanders' home over about $1,200 in unpaid taxes and fees.The…