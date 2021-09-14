-
The Detroit teachers union has ratified a one-year contract with the state's largest school system.The short term of the contract is due to uncertainty…
Some Detroit school teachers are not happy with a plan to return to the classroom this month during the COVID-19 pandemic. They took part in a car caravan…
Detroit Federation of Teachers members have given their leadership the go-ahead to strike if the union’s return-to-school safety demands aren’t met.In a…
The Detroit Federation of Teachers will be voting Wednesday on whether to strike over COVID-19 related health and safety concerns.The union, which…
Detroit's public school teachers have approved a three-year contract that includes a roughly 7 percent wage increase over the next two years.The contract…
Detroit Federation of Teachers members are set to start voting on a new contract agreement this week.It’s the first new contract for Detroit teachers…
Late Friday, it was announced that the Detroit Federation of Teachers and the Detroit Public Schools Community District had reached a tentative contract…
There was movement Thursday on two federal lawsuits filed over poor learning conditions in Detroit schools.The American Federation of Teachers announced a…
More than 3000 Detroit teachers are close to a new contract.Detroit Federation of Teachers members in 94 schools approved the deal this week.Union leaders…
After a summer of negotiating, Detroit teachers are preparing to vote on a new contract.The Detroit Public Schools Community District — the new,…