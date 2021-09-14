Detroit Financial Advisory Board

-
Consultants are working on all kinds of plans to re-shape Detroit city departments, and two such plans were previewed at a Detroit Financial Advisory…
-
Detroit can just barely avoid running out of cash this fiscal year--if it implements some key measures.That’s what the city’s finance officials told its…
-
A preliminary state review of Detroit’s finances says “financial reporting problems” make it difficult to know where things actually stand.The report was…
-
Detroit’s march toward a state-appointed emergency financial manager appeared to speed up Monday, as State Treasurer Andy Dillon announced his intention…
-
Detroit’s Financial Advisory Board is charged with ensuring the city’s financial viability--and has sweeping powers to do that under the city’s consent…
-
Detroit mayor Dave Bing opened the first meeting of the city's newly formed financial advisory board by telling its members their task is to help return…
-
The Detroit City Council is moving ahead to implement the city’s consent agreement with the state.The Council had delayed appointing its two members to a…
-
A financial advisory board that will help guide Detroit’s budget process is expected to start meeting “soon”—but it will apparently be missing some of its…
-
The Detroit City Council is interviewing candidates for the city’s new financial advisory board this week.The nine-member financial advisory board is a…
-
The consent agreement the city of Detroit signed with the state earlier this month calls for the creation of a nine-member financial advisory board.The…