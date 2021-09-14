Detroit financial crisis

-
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes ruled this morning that the city of Detroit is allowed to protect itself from its creditors under Chapter 9 municipal…
Today is the last day U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes will accept documents from all sides of the Detroit bankruptcy case.Rhodes will then look at all…
Well, it was quite a week for our state’s largest city. Voters elected a white mayor for the first time since 1969.Had you gone to Lloyds of London 10…
Detroit is NOT in bankruptcy. Not yet, anyway.That's what the bankruptcy hearing, which started today, is all about.The federal bankruptcy judge will…
Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr has sent out the strongest hint yet that prized pieces in the DIA collection are on the table as a way to put money…
DETROIT (AP) — Crews will begin a block-by-block review of streetlights in two Detroit neighborhoods this week as part of a three-year plan to overhaul…
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing will finish his term at the end of the year, and according to Matt Helms of the Detroit Free Press, Bing is going out feeling…
The Detroit News reports that Kevyn Orr is considering a sale of the city's parking system.Michigan Radio's Sarah Cwiek is looking into this story further…
People are willing to loan money to Michigan public entities again: that's according to Brian O'Connor, the finance editor at the Detroit News.O'Connor…
Bills being charged to the city of Detroit in its restructuring are under the spotlight.Last month, legal fees charged by Kevyn Orr's former law firm,…