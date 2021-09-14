-
Two Detroit fire fighters were found to have been drinking and driving on the job after crashing their department-issued vehicles. The city is now…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has turned down a request to charge the head of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association with a crime for Facebook posts…
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks.The announcement was made Thursday by Patti Kukula, the executive…
City officials are cooling the coals on front porch grilling in Detroit.The Detroit News reports that the City Council has updated its outdoor fire code…
Funding has been approved to provide body armor for Detroit firefighters and emergency medical technicians.Fire Commissioner Eric Jones tells The Detroit…
Detroit firefighters are responding to medical emergencies, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Thursday.Duggan launched a medical training program for…
The Detroit mayor’s race is barely underway, but incumbent Mike Duggan is already picking up some key support.Leaders of Detroit’s police and…
The massive fire that killed 36 people at the Ghost Ship, an Oakland, California warehouse art space, has put similar venues under the microscope in…
Most Detroit firefighters should get a pay bump as soon as next month,Under a tentative deal struck by Mayor Mike Duggan and the fire union, firefighters…
The news site Motor City Muckraker took it upon itself to track every fire in the city of Detroit for a year.When you take on a project like that, you…