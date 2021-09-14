detroit firefighters association

-
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has turned down a request to charge the head of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association with a crime for Facebook posts…
-
Most Detroit firefighters should get a pay bump as soon as next month,Under a tentative deal struck by Mayor Mike Duggan and the fire union, firefighters…
-
Detroit Fire Commissioner Donald Austin is resigning.Austin had to deal with declining city budgets and rising discontent among the city’s firefighters…
-
Detroit firefighters are getting some help from a national charity to buy some basic equipment.The National Firefighters Endowment is trying to raise…
-
Detroit firefighters have won the right to subpoena and depose top members of Mayor Dave Bing’s administration.The firefighters union is suing the city.…