Detroit flooding

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and federal disaster agency officials say help is available for Metro Detroit households impacted by June flooding—but…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that more help is on the way for victims of the June 26 storm that led to major flooding in and around Detroit.The…
The Great Lakes Water Authority’s board of directors accepted CEO Sue McCormick’s resignation on Wednesday.McCormick and the southeast Michigan regional…
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Wayne County as heavy rains moved across the region Friday. NWS reports 1 to 2 inches of rain…
Today on Stateside, a discussion about what needs to change to prevent massive flooding as torrential rain pours in Southeast Michigan. Also, an update on…
President Joe Biden has issued a presidential declaration of disaster for Wayne and Washtenaw Counties, following severe storms and flooding on June 25-26…
Severe storms led to major flooding in Metro Detroit in late June, and caused massive damage to homes and businesses in the region. There were also…
The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has received more than 24,000 claims of water damage from residents since the severe storms and floods that…
Evaluators with the Federal Emergency Management Agency went door-to-door in the City of Detroit on Thursday to survey damage following last month’s…
The intense rainstorms and flooding that wreaked havoc on southeast Michigan last month are a sign of things to come with climate change—and President Joe…