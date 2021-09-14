-
Today on Stateside, the head of Detroit’s health department expresses tentative optimism about the current stage in the city’s battle against COVID-19.…
The Detroit Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in Detroit. The person is a resident of Detroit, and had recently returned from traveling…
The Detroit Health Department is now bringing sexual health right to residents’ doorsteps with a new free mail-order condom program.Any resident of…
All the snow and cold and even a bum wrist from a recent fall didn’t stop Otis Lee from his mission to get vaccinated. Using a cane, Lee hobbled into the…
Detroit is trying to do more to prevent premature births and infant deaths. The city outlined the new plan Wednesday.Detroit’s infant mortality rate…
Detroit activists are highlighting what they say is a growing public health crisis. Today they brought in medical experts from outside the city to discuss…
Lead poisoning and infant mortality are two of the biggest problems facing Michigan.Roughly seven babies out of every thousand born in Michigan do not…
More than $1 million in foundation and state grants are going to the Detroit Health Department for five new initiatives aimed at addressing health…
Two recent cases of Hepatitis A in Detroit are sparking a larger public health response.That’s because the people who tested positive for the virus had…
The city of Detroit wants all its schools to test for lead in drinking water.The Detroit Public Schools is already on board with the initiative, and has…