Detroit history

-
The Detroit Historical Museum is set to host an exhibit called “Exiled to Motown” that showcases the Japanese-American Experience in Detroit from World…
-
After the Covid-19 pandemic postponed the event for a year, the Tokyo Olympic Games are set to begin on July 23. While the thrill of the athletic…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk to a researcher who found that the forever chemicals known as PFAS are showing up in rainfall around the Great Lakes. Then,…
-
Today, on Stateside, we discuss changes to medical care under Michigan’s reworked no-fault auto insurance law, and what it means for those in a…
-
Musician Marvin Gaye took a creative leap of faith 50 years ago when he released one of the most enduring works of the 20th century: his 1971 album What’s…
-
Digital tools, which allow people to show one another what’s going on in their lives in real time, have shifted how Americans talk about police brutality…
-
Detroit loves its sports, and sometimes even loves the results. The new book City of Champions details pivotal Detroit sports moments spanning more than…
-
Sometimes fiction tells new truths about history. That’s what happens in author Alice Randall’s latest novel Black Bottom Saints, which draws from the…
-
Today on Stateside, the state Supreme Court says Governor Gretchen Whitmer can’t extend her emergency declaration indefinitely amid the spread of COVID.…
-
For many Michiganders, summer used to mean a stop at Boblo Island. Trips to the amusement park island on the Canadian side of the Detroit River ended in…