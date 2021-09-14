detroit home sales

-
Michigan house flippers were busy in first three months of 2015.In house flipping, homes are bought to be immediately turned around and sold again. About…
-
It's no secret that the Great Recession took a huge toll on Michigan's population.Our state population dropped for six straight years, leveled out from…
-
Potential home buyers looking for a fixer-upper may want to look in Detroit or Lansing.Realty Trac is out with a list of the 15 cities with the largest…
-
Detroit’s real estate market posted some of the strongest price gains in the nation in 2012.The just released S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index charts…
-
Detroit home prices are on track to break their record lows this fall. Detroit home prices are nearly 80% below where they were in 2005. That’s actually a…