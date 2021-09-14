-
Detroit officials want to convert nearly 400 vacant public housing units to either low-income housing or development opportunities. The $1.7 million deal…
DETROIT – The federal government has ended 10 years of management of Detroit's public housing system and restored it to local control.The U.S. Department…
The first federally-funded housing projects for African-American families were built in Detroit in the 1930s. They were the Brewster-Douglass Housing…
Today on Stateside, we’re getting the inside scoop from former residents of the Brewster-Douglass housing projects about what it was like growing up in…
All this week on Stateside, we’re looking at the history of the Brewster-Douglass Housing Projects in Detroit. If you’ve ever wondered about why they were…
The federal government says it’s confident the Detroit Housing Commission is on the right path—and ready to revert back to local control.The…