-
Detroit artist Charles McGee has died at the age of 96. His art spans a period of more than 75 years. McGee’s artwork is scattered across Detroit. His…
-
As the nation grapples with how its institutions treat people of color, the surge in conversations about how systemic racism exists in our social…
-
Today on Stateside, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been vocal about her decision to only reopen schools if public health officials agree it is safe.What…
-
The Board of the Detroit Institute of Arts has issued a statement of support for its beleaguered director, Salvador Salort-Pons.Salort-Pons has come under…
-
A group of former and current staff at the Detroit Institute of Arts say Director Salvador Salort-Pons should be removed from his post. The demand, made…
-
Today on Stateside, as the remaining presidential contenders make for Michigan, can Bernie Sanders repeat his success of 2016 in Tuesday’s primary? Or…
-
Stateside: Preparing for coronavirus; GOP leader softens on absentee ballot prep; soul beyond MotownOn today's Stateside, lawmakers in Lansing may be ready to throw clerks a lifeline as they prepare to count an onslaught of absentee ballots this primary…
-
How contemporary African-American artists use portraiture to portray, celebrate the black experienceWhen you walk into the African American art wing of the Detroit Institute of Arts, you see a large portrait of a woman on a couch. The portrait is covered…
-
Stateside: UM provost faces sexual misconduct allegations; black portraiture; gun-rights sanctuariesToday on Stateside, the trial of Kathie Klages has begun. The longtime coach for the Michigan State University women’s gymnastics team is accused of lying…
-
The Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal is slated to appear on the March 10, 2020 ballot in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.Voters in each…