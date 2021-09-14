-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed part of the COVID relief bill which would have allowed more kinds of hazardous materials to cross the Ambassador…
The family that owns the Ambassador Bridge is apparently trying a new tactic to stop a competing bridge from being built: a TV ad appealing directly to…
A historic Catholic church in southwest Detroit has become the latest focal point in neighborhood battles between the company that owns the Ambassador…
The owners of the Ambassador Bridge scored a big victory this week. The Canadian government has finally given the Detroit International Bridge Company…
The U.S. Coast Guard took public commentary Thursday at a public meeting to discuss the possibility of issuing a permit for an expansion to the Ambassador…
The proposed new bridge linking Detroit and Windsor is taking an important step today. The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority says it is asking for major…
The Detroit City Council Tuesday pushed back a vote on a major land deal backed by Mayor Mike Duggan until next week.Some Council members have lingering…
The Detroit City Council is set to vote on a riverfront land deal heavily touted by Mayor Mike Duggan today.But some council members say there are too…
Last week, I went to see Douglas George, Canada’s top diplomat in Detroit, mostly to talk about where things stand with the New International Trade…
Governor Rick Snyder is focused on the Michigan ballot with two weeks to go before Election Day.On Monday, Snyder appeared alongside Canadian consul…