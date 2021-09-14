Detroit Journalism Cooperative

-
After months of negotiations, twists, stalemates and unprecedented moves, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer finalized the state budget this week just in time…
The North American Great Lakes contain about one-fifth of the world’s surface fresh water. In May, new high water level records were set on Lakes Erie and…
All 83 counties in Michigan are getting hotter, and a report released Tuesday predicts it will only get worse, as the number of days with heat indexes…
The eviction notice arrived last month at William Nunley’s modest two-story house in Detroit’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, one of the hottest real-estate…
My name is Matthew Green. I am from the eastside of Detroit. When I say I know the inner city. I mean that I know the inner city! I am 24 years old. I am…
I'm Scotty Boman. I was born and raised in Detroit and have been a resident of the MorningSide community in the 48224 for 15 years. As a child, I lived…
Michigan Democratic attorney general candidate Dana Nessel is blasted for having worked at a law firm that defended accused sex offenders in a television…
The Michigan Republican Party and GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette have attacked the Democratic team of governor candidate Gretchen Whitmer and…
Traditional media outlets have enhanced their community presence, oftentimes these communities have established networks of communication, engagement, and…
William Gill wants to buy a fixer-upper home in Detroit and has his sights set on the neighborhood of North Campau.Far removed from the trendy areas of…