detroit land use

“I am obsessed with a goal: To eliminate blight from the city of Detroit entirely by 2025,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said recently.Duggan has said some…
Detroit will put a moratorium on certain types of businesses as the city tries to deal with concerns over their proliferation throughout the city.The…
More Detroiters living next to vacant lots will get a chance to buy them.The city is ramping up a program to sell “side lots” to neighboring homeowners…
A long-awaited—and controversial-- long-term vision for Detroit’s future emerged Wednesday.“Detroit Future City” is the result of a two-year effort called…
The Detroit City Council has narrowly approved the controversial—and long-delayed—Hantz Farms project.The proposed Hantz Farms project has been discussed…
The Detroit City Council delayed a vote on a controversial urban farm proposal Tuesday.Hantz Farms had proposed buying more than 140 acres in vacant land…
A project that aims to radically re-shape Detroit’s geography and better align resources with its declining population is starting to wrap up.After a…
Detroit residents interested in Mayor Dave Bing’s planning project for the city have a place to go for information. The Detroit Works long-term planning…
In Detroit, massive population loss has forced people to envision new ways of using space.Urban gardens have gotten a lot of attention. But there’s also a…
The federal government is throwing its support behind Detroit Mayor Dave Bing’s Detroit Works Project. That’s a controversial effort to focus resources on…