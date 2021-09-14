-
The guy called Megatron once had an unenviable nickname: Butterfingers. Calvin Johnson certainly outgrew his penchant for dropping the ball, becoming one…
-
The Detroit Lions have a new head coach. The team announced Wednesday it has agreed on contract terms with Dan Campbell.Campbell comes to the Lions from…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk about the pushback from restaurants over new restrictions on indoor dining. Plus, it’s been one year since recreational…
-
The Detroit Lions ended the Matt Patricia era over the weekend. The team fired the head coach after an ugly loss on Thanksgiving. Also, on Saturday, the…
-
Matt Patricia opened his final postgame news conference with the Detroit Lions by thanking his wife and children for their support.Patricia probably knew…
-
The sports world almost stopped on a dime as NBA teams, and even some baseball teams, followed the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks and declined to play in…
-
For a time with very few sporting events, it's been a very busy week for sports news. Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon shared his thoughts…
-
Today on Stateside, a Michigan official responds to the controversy surrounding Wisconsin’s quiet approval of a 2010 request to divert nearly 11 million…
-
The NFL has determined sexual assault allegations against Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia from 1996 are not subject to its personal conduct policy."The…
-
New Lions head coach Matt Patricia has found himself at the center of a Detroit News story that reported: he'd been arrested in March 1996 and indicted…