detroit mass transit

Detroit has a new four-year plan to deal with the city’s transportation challenges from end-to-end, city officials announced Friday.“For the first time in…
Wayne and Washtenaw County leaders are making a last-ditch effort to get a millage for improved mass transit across southeast Michigan on the November…
Southeast Michigan regional leaders have been meeting for months to develop a new regional transit plan, but at least one of those leaders says there’s…
Sixty one years after General Motors buses replaced Detroit’s streetcars, they’re back.The QLine fleet started rolling along Woodward yesterday, tracing a…
The QLINE is a new streetcar system that will run along a 3.3 mile stretch of Woodward Avenue in Detroit. The line debuts this Friday.Detroit News…
Think of it as an artistic “fan letter” to Detroit’s People Mover.Artist Nick Tobier’s new book is Looping Detroit: A People Mover Travelogue. It’s a…
Detroit's light rail system will get its first streetcar delivered ahead of schedule. M1-Rail officials say the first streetcar for the "Q-Line" will be…
For years, hardworking, far-seeing people from both parties have been trying hard to come up with a mass transit plan that makes sense for metropolitan…
If I had young adult children I might have called last night and told them, “I’m sorry, but Metropolitan Detroit is hopeless. You should start planning to…
An ambitious plan to expand and upgrade regional transit in Metro Detroit might stall out because two key regional players aren’t on board.Those two key…