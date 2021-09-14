-
A Detroit nurse says he was fired for speaking out about COVID-19 related problems in his hospital, adding to the list of several Michigan health care…
-
The leader of Wayne State University’s medical school says the Detroit Medical Center is committing an “egregious act” by no longer allowing the…
-
Nurses working the night shift at a Detroit hospital staged a sit-in late Sunday to protest what they say are dangerously low staffing levels in the…
-
After facing the loss of its Medicare funding, officials from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs say Sinai-Grace Hospital has…
-
The Detroit Medical Center’s Harper University Hospital passed an important inspection this month.Harper Hospital could’ve lost Medicare payments after a…
-
Today on Stateside, three cardiologists are suing the Detroit Medical Center, citing alleged fraud and concerns over quality of care. We get the latest…
-
Doctor Ted Schreiber is the third cardiologist in a week to file a civil lawsuit against the Detroit Medical Center and its parent company, Tenet Health…
-
A pair of cardiologists who were fired from their leadership positions at the Detroit Medical Center are suing the health system.In a court filing, Drs.…
-
Two Detroit Medical Center hospitals are in danger of losing federal payments after they failed health and safety inspections last month.State inspectors…
-
A new study says Michigan's economy would take a big hit if there was an oil spill in the Mackinac Straits. A Michigan State University professor…