Today on Stateside, the Michigan GOP is backing a petition drive to make changes to Michigan's voting laws: election security or voter suppression? Also,…
On today’s Stateside, music festivals are back in business this summer. Plus, podcasters Michelle Jokisch Polo and Araceli Crescencio discuss bringing…
Today on Stateside, a firsthand look at one Detroit family’s vaccine experience. Plus, a new short film takes on Detroit’s Motown past and the artists…
When Frank Solis found the tapes, he almost threw them out.He and his family — as well as the music world — had assumed that his father, Michigander and…
Today on Stateside, now that Michigan's ballots have been counted, political demographers are examining the state's 2020 election results. An expert at…
The Michigan Opera Theatre has a new artistic director: renowned opera director and MacArthur Fellowship recipient Yuval Sharon. He’s bringing his…
Today on Stateside, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says schools should prepare for in-person instruction this fall. We’ll talk about what those plans could…
Detroit is well known for its pivotal role in shaping soul music during the 1950s and 1960s. What’s lesser known is that in the 1970s, the city’s slew of…
Today on Stateside, we’ll check in with former Michigan Radio reporter Bryce Huffman, who started working for BridgeDetroit—a newsroom made up entirely of…
When you think of Detroit music in the 1960s, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is Motown Records. The iconic label produced some of that…