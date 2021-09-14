-
Detroit has illegally collected millions of dollars in parking ticket fines since 2014, according to a federal lawsuit filed last week.In April 2014,…
-
Future strip malls may not have a place in much of Detroit's Midtown district.The Detroit News reports proposed new zoning rules aim to discourage new…
-
DETROIT (AP) – Detroit plans to roll out a parking system that uses technology tied to license plates in an effort to improve enforcement efficiency and…
-
If you’ve had a frustrating experience with a Detroit parking meter, you’re definitely not alone--about half those meters aren’t working at any given…
-
Detroit Police say car break-ins are up in the city’s entertainment district. So they’re trying a new approach to prevent crime: banning street parking in…