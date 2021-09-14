Detroit parks

-
Detroit is launching a two-year investment campaign in some neighborhood parks, starting with a park named for a murdered civil rights activist.Viola…
Mayor Mike Duggan announced today his plans to invest $11.7 million to renovate 40 neighborhood parks.According to the City of Detroit, Duggan worked with…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan riveted his town for nearly an hour last night with a state of the city address glowing with infectious, can-do optimism. Things…
Things didn’t go exactly as planned, but there was still a major celebration at Detroit’s Palmer Park Sunday.Hundreds of people showed up for the launch…
These days, services in Detroit are bare-bones—and a lot of the work that does get done is done by volunteers.The Detroit Mower Gang is just one of the…
Volunteer groups in Detroit are still absorbing news that the city will stop maintaining about 50 parks in the spring.It’s especially upsetting for the…