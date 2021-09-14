detroit pension board

-
DETROIT (AP) - A committee representing Detroit retirees has agreed to endorse the city's plan to cut pensions in bankruptcy. The committee is supporting…
Each week, Michigan Radio's political analyst Jack Lessenberry, and weekend host Rina Miller look back on the big news events in Michigan. You can listen…
I have nothing against the Theater of the Absurd. I was taught French years ago by an odd method based on the comedies of Eugene Ionesco, the master of…
The battle over control of Detroit’s two pension funds is heating up, with big consequences for city retirees and other creditors as the city creeps…
In this morning's news: Detroit pension systems, consolidating school services, Detroit City CouncilDetroit's pension systems vs. Kevyn OrrDetroit has two pension systems and both have posted fairly strong funding levels. But emergency manager Kevyn Orr…
Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr is turning his focus to the city’s pension system.This morning, Orr directed Detroit’s Inspector General and Auditor…
Detroit’s two pension boards would be required to post all of their spending online, under a bill before the state House.The legislation is a response to…