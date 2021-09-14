Detroit pensions

-
Detroit is already facing an unexpectedly large shortfall in its pension fund.That raises some red flags about assumptions baked into the city’s…
As Detroit approaches the one-year anniversary of emerging from the nation’s largest-ever municipal bankruptcy, Michigan Radio is examining one of the…
Bad news keeps on coming for some Detroit retirees hit by the so-called “clawback.”They must pay back money the city says they were over-paid through…
DETROIT (AP) - Pension cuts are kicking in for roughly 12,000 city of Detroit retirees.The 4.5 percent reduction is a result of Detroit's bankruptcy.…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Detroit's two pension funds will get $195 million from the state on Feb. 9.A three-member board overseeing Michigan's contribution…
Detroit retirees face some big cuts in 2015—and hundreds of them packed two area churches to hear more about it Wednesday.Detroit’s non-uniform retirees…
This week, Jack Lessenberry and Emily Fox discuss what to expect from the Legislature’s lame duck session, repercussions from Ferguson, and a fund to help…
Detroit won’t be quite ready to exit bankruptcy until next month, city lawyers told Judge Steven Rhodes at a hearing Monday.Judge Rhodes has already…
Having secured court approval for its bankruptcy restructuring last week, Detroit is now ready to emerge from bankruptcy.But some Detroit residents and…
Detroit pensioners voted to accept the pension cuts and allow the Detroit Institute of Arts to become an independent institution. In response, bond…