Primary elections are Tuesday. And some ballots have proposals that could affect policing in a few Michigan cities, primarily through a city’s charter. A…
Digital tools, which allow people to show one another what’s going on in their lives in real time, have shifted how Americans talk about police brutality…
Five legal observers who say Detroit police officers violently abused them as they monitored anti-police brutality protests last summer have now filed a…
The Detroit Police Department is getting extra help to respond to mental health crises in the city. Teams of officers and behavioral specialists trained…
As protests against police brutality toward Black Americans continue across the country and in Detroit, reports that Detroit Police Department officers…
Stateside: Protesters clash with DPD; immigrant experiences; investigation into John James’ businessToday on Stateside, protests in Detroit over police brutality have been peaceful for weeks. That changed this past Sunday when police arrested protesters.…
Protesters say they will file a lawsuit against the Detroit Police Department over its response to a Saturday protest.Organizer Tristan Taylor says the…
Detroit Police Chief James Craig defended the actions of an officer who shot and killed a man in an incident last week. Craig said the man was one of…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel should lead an independent investigation into the death of Hakim Littleton, a coalition of activists and members of…
A 9-1-1 dispatcher for the Detroit Police Department died Monday due to the new coronavirus. The man was 38 years old and had no underlying health…