Detroit population

The city of Detroit continued losing population over the past decade, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.According to the…
New research shows Detroit is the seventh-fastest shrinking big city in the U.S.Using Census data, the insurance company AdvisorSmith Solutions put out a…
Michigan’s largest city is still losing people, but at a much slower rate than in the past, according to the latest yearly data from the U.S. Census…
Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed off on a set of bills he hopes will help lure some big employers to Michigan. The new law lets employers that meet…
The city of Detroit has been losing population for decades, but that could soon change.Southeast Michigan is expected to gain approximately 380,000…
There's been a great effort to revitalize Detroit in recent years, but new figures from the US Census Bureau show the city is still losing population.…
New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show Detroit hasn’t quite yet reversed decades of population loss, but it seems to be getting close.The Census has…
Detroit's immigrant population is on the rise once again.After taking a dip between 2000 and 2010, the number of immigrants in the city has grown more…
Detroit’s population has fallen to a level not seen since before 1920.But there are signs that long-term trend has bottomed out.According to the US Census…
Let's start with the good news from today's census numbers.Michigan is growing overall, up to about 9.9 million people.That's two straight years of growth…