Detroit property taxes

-
Detroit is the most segregated city in America, according to a new study from the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of…
-
A federal judge dismissed a class action lawsuit against the city of Detroit, Wayne County, and the state of Michigan over inflated property tax…
-
The city of Detroit is offering assistance to people applying for a property tax exemption at the TCF Center this week.Detroit offers full and partial…
-
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has rolled out a proposed plan he said would help many Detroiters who were overtaxed by the city between 2010 and 2013 due to…
-
Today on Stateside, a federal judge has invalidated Michigan's Medicaid work requirements. Republican leaders in the state Legislature are already pushing…
-
Detroit needs to find some way to compensate homeowners who were over-taxed for years.That’s what the Detroit City Council heard from a number of…
-
The city of Detroit now faces a reckoning for its history of over-taxing homeowners—and a new class-action lawsuit.The city admits it over-assessed many…
-
Detroit and Wayne County officials say a new program could help keep thousands of the lowest-income homeowners in their homes and out of tax…
-
Some low-income Detroiters with property tax debt should soon get a chance to get that debt wiped out, thanks to a new program from the Wayne County Land…
-
Relief could be on the horizon for Detroit homeowners who missed their chance to apply for a property tax exemption. The Homeowners Property Tax…