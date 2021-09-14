-
Visitors to any of the 22 branches in the Detroit Public Library system will no longer be charged fines for overdue items. The new policy also clears all…
DETROIT - Two ex-contractors for the Detroit Public Library have been sentenced to more than two years in prison for their role in a $1.4 million kickback…
Forty-seven year old Timothy Cromer was the focus of the FBI’s raid of the Detroit Public Library back in November 2012. Cromer was the library’s chief…
Tim Cromer, the former chief administrative officer for the Detroit Public Library, was charged with taking $1.4 million dollars in bribes.Cromer and two…
The FBI conducted a raid at the Detroit Public Library this morning.The Detroit News reports agents arrived around 8 a.m. and left around 11 a.m.The…
Urban neighborhood libraries are on the decline.Detroit, Flint, Dearborn and other cities have recently had to close some of their library branches in…
Protesters in Detroit hope that staking out a recently-shuttered library branch will convince officials to re-open it.Four Detroit library…
Four branches of the Detroit Public Library system will shut their doors for good this week.Library officials say it’s just a reflection of fiscal…
Four branches of the Detroit Public Library system will close this week, despite a last-minute push to keep them open.Supporters of the four branches…
The Detroit Public Library is forming a task force to figure out how to continue to provide its most essential services to residents.The library laid off…