-
This story was updated on June 8, at 1:00 p.m. The Detroit public school system will begin taking stock of the diverse perspectives included in high…
-
Two of Michigan’s biggest school districts are taking a post-spring break break from in-person learning.It’s a precautionary measure that Dearborn Public…
-
Around 20,000 students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are expected back in classrooms on Monday.DPSCD suspended in-person learning when…
-
Michigan’s public schools have moved online, following orders from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Nobody wanted to conduct a school…
-
Today on Stateside, COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals throughout Michigan are nearing capacity. A reporter who’s been following the story…
-
The Detroit teachers union has ratified a one-year contract with the state's largest school system.The short term of the contract is due to uncertainty…
-
Detroit Federation of Teachers members have given their leadership the go-ahead to strike if the union’s return-to-school safety demands aren’t met.In a…
-
The Detroit Federation of Teachers will be voting Wednesday on whether to strike over COVID-19 related health and safety concerns.The union, which…
-
The Detroit Public Schools Community District wants parent input about how their students will be learning in the fall.DPSCD is offering both fully…
-
Michigan’s largest school district has approved a re-opening plan that includes in-person learning.The Detroit Public Schools Community District board…