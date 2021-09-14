Detroit real estate

-
Detroit property values are on the rise, reversing a nearly two decades-long slide, according to new data from the city.Residential property values rose…
-
For the past decade, it’s been almost impossible for aspiring Detroit homebuyers to get mortgages.But that appears to be changing. The city notched a real…
-
Last week, the Detroit Free Press published an investigation detailing what happens to properties that are foreclosed upon because of delinquent taxes. It…
-
The city of Detroit is suing Bedrock Management Services for allegedly failing to turn over information about tenants in some rental properties.Bedrock is…
-
With real estate prices climbing steadily in some parts of Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out more details about his plan to guarantee some…
-
Detroit's residential property values have increased for the first time in 17 years, according to city officials. Nearly 60% of Detroit residents will see…
-
Detroit has a city ordinance that requires most big project developers to negotiate benefits packages with neighborhood groups.But some members of those…
-
The Next IdeaAs Detroit's fortunes rise from the ashes of bankruptcy, developers are seeing opportunity. In the neighborhoods, banks and outsiders look to…
-
Detroit’s already-booming Midtown area is getting another development boost.This time, it’s in the form of a projected $32 million mixed-commercial…
-
Detroit homeowners should start seeing property tax bills that better reflect the true value of their home.That’s because the city just finished its first…