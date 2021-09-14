detroit retiree

-
The city of Detroit could soon be independent of financial oversight.According to its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, Detroit ended the 2016 fiscal…
Michigan’s cities and counties have made a lot of promises to their workers about retirement.But when it comes to healthcare, local governments owe more…
Bad news keeps on coming for some Detroit retirees hit by the so-called “clawback.”They must pay back money the city says they were over-paid through…
While Detroit has now officially exited bankruptcy, a small but dedicated group of city retirees and employees is still fighting the city’s restructuring…
Wednesday is a crucial deadline for city of Detroit retirees.It’s the last day to file applications for help from a state-backed income stabilization…
Detroit retirees face some big cuts in 2015—and hundreds of them packed two area churches to hear more about it Wednesday.Detroit’s non-uniform retirees…
This week, Jack Lessenberry and Emily Fox discuss what to expect from the Legislature’s lame duck session, repercussions from Ferguson, and a fund to help…
The clock is ticking.Detroit's bankruptcy settlement has gotten through the State Legislature and the private foundations. Now it's all up to 32,000 city…
It was a big win for Detroit's bankruptcy struggle when the state Senate approved that $195 million rescue package earlier this week. That vote "sealed…
DETROIT (AP) - A committee representing Detroit retirees has agreed to endorse the city's plan to cut pensions in bankruptcy. The committee is supporting…