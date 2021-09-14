-
Environmental and community advocates in Detroit are pushing for a newly-proposed ordinance that would regulate industrial operations on the city’s…
-
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is giving two companies in Detroit until this Friday to come up with a new protections for…
-
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has contacted two companies regarding a collapsed dock site on the Detroit River, calling…
-
State environmental regulators say tests done Friday show below-background levels of radiation at the site of a partial shoreline collapse into the…
-
Today on Stateside, an old industrial site contaminated with uranium since the World War II has partially collapsed into the Detroit River. Plus, a group…
-
Today on Stateside, a Detroit-based company tries to mediate the “plague” of tax foreclosures in the city of Detroit. Plus, we hear from a judge who might…
-
Water levels continue to rise in lakes and rivers across the region – including the Detroit River.The Windsor Port Authority told the Windsor Star that…
-
You see it all the time in city streams and rivers: all kinds of trash, much of it plastic, bobbing along the edge of the water. You know it’s not right.…
-
Michigan has a long list of water problems: raw sewage overflowing into the Great Lakes, PFAS chemicals in groundwater and, of course, the countless lead…
-
The Knight Foundation’s Cities Challenge awards were announced recently. One of the projects it’s funding is an urban beach along Detroit’s riverfront.It…