Detroit School Board

-
Michigan’s largest school district has approved a re-opening plan that includes in-person learning.The Detroit Public Schools Community District board…
-
Friday marks the last day of the Education Achievement Authority, Michigan's controversial state-run turnaround district. The EAA's 15 schools will stay…
-
A special board meeting has been scheduled to give updates in the Detroit Public Schools Community District's search for a new superintendent.The meeting…
-
Detroit’s school board interviewed the district’s second and final superintendent candidate Monday evening.Derrick Coleman is the current superintendent…
-
Finalists vying for the job of Detroit schools’ superintendent will start the public interview process this week, but some people think the best candidate…
-
Detroit has itself a new school board chosen from a field of 63 candidates. Bridge Magazine reporter Chastity Pratt Dawsey joined Stateside to talk about…
-
A recent legislative overhaul to Detroit Public Schools is being challenged in court.Governor Snyder signed bills that split the old school district in…
-
The Detroit Public Schools’ board of education met for the final time ever on Thursday.The board has very little to do now as part of the "old,”…
-
Members of the Detroit Board of Education have voted to reject a set of state-proposed loans to help bail-out the struggling district.Last week, Governor…
-
The latest re-invention of public schools in Detroit is underway with the state trying yet again to overhaul the district facing huge financial and…