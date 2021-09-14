detroit schools

-
Public schools in Detroit will re-open for in-person learning in the fall, following an agreement with the city’s teachers’ union. Detroit Public Schools…
Faith leaders stood alongside Detroit public school officials in calling for more teachers to get vaccinated and return to classrooms. “We have a…
Many Detroit public school students would go back to their classrooms in-person, if their teachers would do the same. A survey conducted earlier this…
While teaching has long been considered a “feminine” job, with 76% of teachers being female in 2019, it hasn’t always been open to women of color. Not…
Michigan’s largest public school district will be re-opening to in-person instruction next week.Officials with Detroit Public Schools Community District…
Today on Stateside, new data finds that colleges and universities are now Michigan's biggest COVID-19 hot spots. We talk to an epidemiologist about the…
Some Detroit school teachers are not happy with a plan to return to the classroom this month during the COVID-19 pandemic. They took part in a car caravan…
Stateside: Plasma antibody treatment; growing up in era of school shootings; Detroit’s lost studentsToday on Stateside, hospitals and health workers are still looking for ways to safely interact with patients following the first COVID-19 surge in…
A federal appeals court has dismissed a motion seeking to undo a ruling in a literacy lawsuit from Detroit.All 16 judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for…
A federal appeals court has handed a victory to Detroit public school students suing for the “right to literacy.”One of the attorneys in the case called…