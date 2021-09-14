-
The Next IdeaIf you're a certain age, you probably remember watching educational films in science class on a noisy projector.Forty of 50 years ago, this…
The DTE Energy Foundation plans to donate $1 million to the Michigan Science Center in Detroit.According to their press release, the donation will span a…
The former Detroit Science Center closed its doors in September of 2011. Earlier this year, there were reports that the Center could be liquidated so that…
When the Detroit Science Center closed its doors last September because of cash shortfalls, officials there said they would reopen in early October.It…