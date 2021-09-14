detroit sewer and water

-
The cost and quality of tap water in Michigan cities is the subject of a week long journey starting in Detroit today.Activists, led by the The Detroit…
-
When Metro Detroit got hit by an unprecedented rainstorm last August, it unleashed massive flooding — and an estimated ten billion gallons of raw sewage —…
-
A big piece of Detroit's bankruptcy puzzle was put in place today: the newly-created Great Lakes Water Authority, as the city finally came to agreement…
-
The Detroit Water and Sewage Department is suspending shut-offs for 15 days.Department Spokesman Bill Johnson said this suspension is a pause, not a…
-
Update: The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has announced a 15-day suspension of its controversial shutoff campaign. ?Unless you’ve been completely…
-
Running the country's largest wastewater treatment plant is not easy.You've got to treat more than 700 million gallons of 'who-knows-what' every day.In…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Workers are back on the picket line a day after a judge ordered them to end a strike protesting job cuts at the Detroit regional water…
-
U.S. District Judge Sean Cox has ordered a stop to a strike by workers in the Detroit water and sewer department.But a union attorney says workers are not…