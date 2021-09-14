detroit water

-
More than $1.2 million in water bill assistance available for low-income Flint and Detroit residentsThe Great Lakes Water Authority is allocating more than $1.2 million to help customers cover their current and overdue water bills. About $794,000 is…
The city of Detroit plans to put $500 million into its water and sewer systems, in what officials call the city’s first large-scale upgrade of its water…
The Detroit branch NAACP hosted an event Friday to raise awareness about Detroit's aging water infrastructure, and to call on the federal government to…
Why has a criminal misdemeanor case involving seven Detroit protesters been stalled for nearly nine months?Those defendants and their lawyers want to…
With all the attention paid to water issues in Michigan thanks to the Flint water crisis, the Detroit News highlighted another problem in the city of…
After months of highly unusual legal maneuvers, two Detroit protesters still don’t know if a jury will ever decide their case.They were part of a group,…
Detroit's city council will consider a plan to lower the cost of water for the city's poorest residents. The plan is part of a report prepared by the…
The city of Flint is taking new steps to reduce lead in the city’s drinking water.Flint is adding phosphates to water it gets from Detroit. Detroit…
In an unusual move, a Wayne County judge has stepped in to halt a trial in progress in a lower court.Two Detroit activists are on trial for disorderly…
Two Detroit activists went on trial Friday for protesting the city’s controversial water shut-off policies.The case stems from a July 2014 protest, when…