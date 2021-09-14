detroit water shutoffs

-
The City of Saginaw is delaying the resumption of its water shutoff program, which had been suspended during the pandemic.Water shutoffs due to unpaid…
-
This week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan made a startling announcement: the city will continue its moratorium on water service shutoffs for the next two…
-
Today on Stateside, COVID has turned life upside down for many people. For homeless LGBTQ youth, their lives were already in a state of crisis. We speak…
-
The ACLU and other civil rights groups are suing the city of Detroit and others over Detroit’s water shutoffs.Detroit has shut off water service to around…
-
In a letter to the state, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says it’s aware of fewer than 10 homes that continue to be without water service.Governor…
-
Detroit is turning on water service to thousands of households that had been shut off—but some say it’s moving too slowly.Detroit established an…
-
The City of Detroit has announced what it's calling a Coronavirus Water Restart Plan to try to ensure that people have access to water during the…
-
Today on Stateside, Democratic front-runners in the presidential primary are making their final pitch to Michigan voters. We spoke to Vermont Senator…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the state will pick up the cost for Detroit residents to have water service re-connected for the duration…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will not use her executive powers to end water shutoffs in Detroit.Civil rights groups, including the ACLU, petitioned Whitmer…