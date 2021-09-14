-
The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority has named Willie Brooks its new CEO.This is actually the second time Brooks has been offered the job as head of…
Wayne County Prosector Kym Worthy has charged a former Michigan State Police trooper with 2nd degree murder. Last summer, Mark Bessner fired his Taser…
Lansing has put Michigan’s biggest mental health agency on notice that its state certification may be in jeopardy.That agency is the Detroit-Wayne Mental…
The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority is under fire for wasting millions of its $730 million Medicaid budget on overpayments to subcontractors, which…
The state Office of the Inspector General is recommending new language be included in the next contract between the state and its 46 mental health…
The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority can't seem to seal the deal with a new CEO.The state's largest such authority is responsible for a more than…
Joy Calloway has withdrawn from contract talks to lead the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority (DWMHA) as CEO.The move came after Wayne County Executive…
The state's largest mental health authority has selected Joy Calloway as its next CEO, but Wayne County Executive Warren Evans says the board should…