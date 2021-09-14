-
Two inspiring things happened yesterday in a place where the word “hope” is too often preceded by the words “little” or “no.” Mayor Dave Bing’s Detroit…
-
A long-awaited—and controversial-- long-term vision for Detroit’s future emerged Wednesday.“Detroit Future City” is the result of a two-year effort called…
-
Ford is investing $10 million to boost community programs in southwest Detroit.The centerpiece of what the company calls “Operation Brighter Future” is…
-
Detroit officials are showing off progress on some of Mayor Dave Bing’s signature initiatives.Bing toured a rehabbed historic house in the city’s…
-
People have come up with a lot of ideas about how to repurpose the large swaths of vacant land and abandoned buildings in Detroit, but turning them over…
-
Community meetings about the future of Detroit neighborhoods wrap up this week.The Detroit Works Project focuses on how to make neighborhoods more viable,…
-
A project that aims to radically re-shape Detroit’s geography and better align resources with its declining population is starting to wrap up.After a…
-
Romney in Michigan todayMitt Romney is making his first visit to Michigan today since he narrowly won the Republican Presidential primary here last…
-
In an effort to lure people back to the city, Detroit officials have unrolled generous housing incentives programs for police officers and city…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-979549.mp3Nobody can dispute that Detroit doesn’t work very well anymore.…