Detroit's Blight Task Force

Michigan will receive $188.1 million in additional federal money to aid the removal of blight in neighborhood around the state, members of Michigan's…
DETROIT - Plans call for allowing some Detroit residents to buy vacant lots next to their properties for $100.The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press…
Blight is one of the biggest challenges facing Detroit. Should we tear down and start fresh? Or selectively look at the properties and see what can be…
The JP Morgan Chase Foundation is giving $5 million to a grant fund that will help Detroiters buy and rehab homes.It’s part of the global mega-bank’s…
This week Michigan Radio and the Detroit Journalism Cooperative are looking at how the city is functioning under bankruptcy. One of the biggest problems…
A new report from the Blight Removal Task Force says that there's a lot of buildings that need to be eliminated in Detroit.Yesterday, Kai Ryssdal of…
The Detroit Blight Authority is turning its attention to Oakland County.The non-profit group has started working with the city of Pontiac, which has more…
The blighted buildings in Detroit have been a major stumbling block for decades.How do you start revitalizing a city when so much of it is…
DETROIT (AP) - Surveys have been completed on about two-thirds of all structures in Detroit as part of a project to eradicate blight in the city.The…
The condition of every land parcel in Detroit will be surveyed beginning this week. The hope is to complete the survey in eight weeks, according to Glenda…