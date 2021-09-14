-
Some small and medium-size cities like Lansing have been trying for years to reimagine how their downtown areas should look if they want to attract new…
A controversial development project in Southeast Grand Rapids is one step closer to getting the green light. That’s after the city’s planning commission…
A DeVos Foundation-backed non-profit group is bringing a development proposal to the Grand Rapids city planning commission on Thursday. Some residents are…
Two and a half years after the Consumer’s Energy power plant closed in Muskegon, city officials are moving forward with development projects.Frank…
Want to buy an abandoned psychiatric hospital in Michigan? It might only cost you one dollar. At least, that was the price tag for the dilapidated site of…
Sonya Mays doesn't like saying the "g word" – gentrification, that is. But if we're talking about it, she says her company Develop Detroit might just have…
The city of Ypsilanti is inching forward with a proposal to sell city-owned land to developers who want to build a more than $300 million housing and…
Turns out, there could be something to perceptions about “two Detroits” after all.The Urban Institute, a nonprofit Washington D.C. think tank, issued a…
Republicans and Democrats in Lansing support a big incentive package that big developers in the state want. These incentives not only include money for…
Kalamazoo will present design concepts and a strategy for the future of its downtown at a community open house tonight. The city is setting aside $10…