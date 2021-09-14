-
There are more than 4.5 million adults in the U.S. with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Most live with their families and a survey by the…
-
On yesterday's Stateside, we heard about a young Flint man named Justin Dawson.Tony Dawson is Justin's grandmother."He's 28 years old, but I would say…
-
Incompetent to stand trial in Michigan: Man jailed for nearly a year before getting psychiatric helpWhat happens to someone when they're found mentally incompetent to stand trial in Michigan? One Flint man's story offers some clues.Justin Lee Dawson is…
-
How do you express your feelings when a team of experts sits you down to tell you your child is developmentally disabled?When Janice Fialka? of Huntington…
-
President Barack Obama will visit Flint tomorrow to get an update on the city’s drinking water crisis.In Flint, thousands of children under the age of six…
-
The hallmark of Rick Snyder’s tenure as Michigan’s governor has been his relentless drive to run government like a business.Many believe that putting the…
-
Funding cuts are forcing a west Michigan organization that helps people with developmental disabilities and other employment barriers find jobs to shut…
-
A bipartisan package of bills to remove words like "mentally retarded" from all state laws is working its way through the Michigan Legislature.The words…