-
Have abused children been put in greater harm's way by the very people who are supposed to protect them? Reports in the Lansing State Journal point to an…
-
Updated 10:30 p.m.Virginia Tech researchers accuse Michigan health officials of trying to “stonewall” the investigation into lead in Flint’s drinking…
-
Today people lined up in the rain to get water filters in Flint.The state is handing out 20,000 Brita filters to people at risk for high lead in their tap…
-
Michigan’s effort to prepare for threats like Ebola is getting a boost from the federal government.Michigan’s Special Pathogen Response Network is getting…